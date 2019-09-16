|
Barbara (Wilson) Rule, 96, of Marlborough and formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 after a period of declining health. Barbara was born July 7, 1923 in Worcester to Margaret and Benjamin Wilson. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Gordon, in 2003. She is also predeceased by her sister Ruth and bro- ther-in-law Donald Griswold. Barbara was an executive assistant for Mass Department of Mental Health for many years and a life-long student of metaphysics, meditation and creative writing. After retirement she and Gordon moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL, where Barbara was very active in the National League of Pen Women, serving as local chapter President and Treasurer. She also authored two books, Polar Knight and Lisa Beth of Monaghan, many poems and short stories which were published. In 2003, Barbara was honored as Author of the Year by the Pilot Club of Daytona Beach, FL. In 2005, Barbara moved back to Massachusetts and resided at New Horizons, Marlborough for 14 years, where she was active with writing groups. Barbara leaves two children, Donald W. Rule (Carleen), Diane L. LeBlanc (Alderic), two grandsons Elliot Rule (Michette), Evan Rule (Erika), two granddaughters Meghan Kroeger (Kevin), Roseann Pruitt (Michael) and five great grandchildren, Devlin Keough, Maeve Keough, Tyler Rule, Evelyn Rule, and Avery Rule. Calling hours are Wednesday, September 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749. Grave side service and burial will be on Thursday, September 19th at 11:00 am at the Mountain View Cemetery, Route 140, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reading is Fundamental, a childrens literacy program at www.rif.org
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 16, 2019