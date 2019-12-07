|
Barbara (Bonk) Starzynski of Hopkinton died surrounded by her family on Saturday November 30, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Casemera (Skamarycz) Bonk and the wife of the late Anthony "Hank" V. Starzynski who died in May of 2000. Both were born in Gardner and worked for many years at Cushing Hospital in Framingham. Barbara is survived by her daughters and grandchildren ; Janet Haskins husband Bob and their children Rob and Katie Haskins, Erica and Alex Olsen, and Lauren Haskins; Cindy Keefe husband Jay and their children Patrick Keefe and Jenn Robinson, Allison and Jeff Heavner, Cassie and Ryan Harris; Susan Richards husband Brad and their children Chris Richards, Nick and Julie Richards, and Haley Richards; and eleven great grandchildren. She also leaves Patty, her friend and source of great support, encouragement and care. A graveside service will take place at a later date in the spring at St. Johns Cemetery, West Street, Gardner. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbaras memory may be made to Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019