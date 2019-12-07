MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Barbara Starzynski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Starzynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Starzynski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Starzynski Obituary
Barbara (Bonk) Starzynski of Hopkinton died surrounded by her family on Saturday November 30, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Casemera (Skamarycz) Bonk and the wife of the late Anthony "Hank" V. Starzynski who died in May of 2000. Both were born in Gardner and worked for many years at Cushing Hospital in Framingham. Barbara is survived by her daughters and grandchildren ; Janet Haskins husband Bob and their children Rob and Katie Haskins, Erica and Alex Olsen, and Lauren Haskins; Cindy Keefe husband Jay and their children Patrick Keefe and Jenn Robinson, Allison and Jeff Heavner, Cassie and Ryan Harris; Susan Richards husband Brad and their children Chris Richards, Nick and Julie Richards, and Haley Richards; and eleven great grandchildren. She also leaves Patty, her friend and source of great support, encouragement and care. A graveside service will take place at a later date in the spring at St. Johns Cemetery, West Street, Gardner. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbaras memory may be made to Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now