Barbara T. (Pope) Palatino, 88, of Marlborough, MA died after a long illness with her family by her side at Marie Esther Health Center on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Hudson, MA she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Marion (Walsh) Pope. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 36 years, Walter L. Palatino who died in 1988. A graduate of Childrens Hospital in 1952 she worked for many years on the pediatrics floor of Marlborough Hospital and later volunteered at Sarasota Memorial Sarasota, Florida for 18 years. She is survived by her children, Marita Marino and her husband Paul of Limington, ME, Pauline Correia and her husband Paul of Millbury, MA, Laurinda Marinelli and her husband Joseph of Hudson, MA, W. Leo Palatino and his wife Connie of Hudson, MA and Julie Tucker and her husband Michael of Hubbardston, her sisters, Ann and her husband Loren King of Northborough and Julie and her husband Dennis Murphy Jr of Harvard. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late Carolyn Thomas. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St. Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at St. Michaels Cemetery, Cox St., Hudson, MA 01749. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jewish Home Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609 and National MS Society, 101A First Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 (Note in memo Julie Tucker)
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019