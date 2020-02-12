|
Basil Aldrich III, 42, of Marlborough Ma. died Monday February 10, 2020 at VA Medical Center in West Roxbury surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Joiee Scarlett-Aldrich. He was born in Framingham MA, the son of Basil H. Aldrich, Jr. of Monticello, NY and Melissa Greene Brigham of Warren, NH. He was a graduate of Assabet Valley Regional Vocational High School Class of 1995. He was a US Army veteran of the Gulf War serving as a Combat Engineer in Kuwait and Bosnia. He was honorably discharged in 1998. Basil was a USPS mail carrier in Framingham MA for several years retiring due to his illness. He previously managed Roller Kingdom in Hudson MA for ten years. He was a member of AMVETS Post 79 in Natick, MA and a Life Member of the Earl W. Harvey Post of the DAV, Natick. Basil loved going to Patriots, Celtics, and Red Sox games, and enjoyed listening to sports radio. In addition to his wife Joiee he leaves two sisters, Amy Aldrich of Marlborough and Cori Blaisdell and her husband Josh of Clinton; many nephews and nieces, including Alexis and Kaylee Blaisdell both of Clinton Aaron and Abigail Cummings both of Marlborough. As well as his father-in-law & mother-in-law Brian and Alexa Scarlett of Gloucester; and from Portsmouth his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jordan & Herman Bawa and nephew William. A funeral service will be held Tuesday February 18 at 10:30 a.m. in the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. Burial with military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon. Calling hours will be held Monday February 17 from 5-8 p.m. in the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln St. All are invited to sign Basils online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to assist Basils family with funeral expenses at https://www.collinsfuneral.com/obituary/Basil-AldrichIII.
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020