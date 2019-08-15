|
Beatrice Mae Frances (Dorsey) Pond, 91, of Prescott Street, Framingham, MA. Passed away peacefully at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born at Mercer Hospital in Trenton, New Jersey to Joseph Walter Dorsey and Marcella Beatrice (Colvin) Dorsey. She was predeceased by her 8 siblings: Oscar Dorsey of Easton, PA, Earl Dorsey of Palmer, PA, Joseph Dorsey Jr. of Easton, PA, Ruth Elizabeth Osmun of Easton, PA, Julia Dorsey of Easton, PA, Lucretia Seymour of Easton, PA, Josephine Spencer of Easton, PA, Katherine Swint of Easton, PA. Aunt B of many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Easton High School. Moving from Easton, PA to Newton, MA. She was a member of Myrtle Baptist Church. She was employed by Raytheon for several years and later began her career with the U.S. Postal Service beginning in Boston, MA and later to the Metrowest area. Working in Natick, MA, Wayland, MA, Framingham, MA and finally in Milford, MA, which lasted for more than forty years. She became the first Africa-American woman to become a Supervisor in the Metrowest Area. She worked along with Ted Kennedy during the Postal Strike. And she took her position with the administration and continued working through the strike. Later she retired and went to work for Thomas Cook Travel. Beatrice loved the arts, music of all types and she loved to travel. She loved the stage and theater. Mostly her family was the most important thing in her life. She is survived by her son, Ronald S. Murphy of Framingham, MA and her son William E. Rhinehardt, Jr. and his wife Melissa, 4 children and 1 great-grandchild of Atlanta, GA. Visiting Hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Saturday, August 17th from 9-11AM. Followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. For directions and Guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019