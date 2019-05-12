|
Bedros Jid Kamitian husband of the late Helen Bedrosian Kamitian of Holliston, MA, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born and raised in Lawrence MA, he served in the US Army Air Corps as a radio operator. He graduated from Boston University with a Master in Education Administration. He then started a long, illustrious and loving career in education. Jid started his teaching career as a business teacher at Lawrence High School in Lawrence, MA. He also taught at Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, MA, where former students many years later honored him by selecting him as the Marshall of the annual town parade. Jid went on to become a teacher and then later Assistant Principle at Wellesley High School in Wellesley, MA from 1956 -1968. From 1968-1971 he served as the principal of Salem High School in Salem, NH. In 1971, Jid became the principal of Holliston High School in Holliston, MA, a position he held for over 16 years until his retirement. Always known as a students principal, he would attend all school events; educational, artistic and athletic to show his support for his students. During his tenure at Holliston, Jid organized and coordinated a team of town volunteers to fund and build a running track and a concession stand at the high school football field. He served as President of multiple organizations including; Massachusetts Secondary Sch- ool Administration Association; Tri Valley League Athletics and the Holliston Scholarship Foundation for many years. A Bedros and Helen Kamitian scholarship is awarded annually at Holliston High School. Upon his retirement, the Town of Holliston honored him by naming the Holliston High School Field Complex Kamitian Field, which it is still known as today. In addition to his deceased wife and brother Leo, family members include his sons and wives Jerry and Sandy of Plaistow, NH, Peter and Pam of Ashland, MA, brother Noubar (Charlie); grandchildren and their spouses Keith and Ali Kamitian, Jeralyn and Ted OLeary, Daniel and Bethany Kamitian, Julie and Jason Stevenson and six great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home located at 42 Main Street, Salem, NH for calling hours on Monday, May 13 from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kamitian Scholarship Fund c/o Holliston Scholarship Foundation PO Box 6786 Holliston , MA 01746.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 12, 2019