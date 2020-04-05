|
Benedetto Ottaviani, 92, of Framingham, passed away April 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Benedetto and Anna (Iarussi) Ottaviani and husband to the late Margaret (Eknaian) Ottaviani who died in 2014. Ben served his country honorably during WWII as a shipfitter 3rd class aboard the USS Independence and USS Norris. Upon his return from the war, he went to work for The B. Perini Corporation. He went on to become a working member, steward and business agent for Local 609. He would serve as the business agent with the Laborer's Union 609 for 45 years, retiring in 1992. He played semi pro football for the Marlboro Buccaneers until a broken leg ended his career. He enjoyed playing cards and chess and was well known throughout the community for his willingness to lend a hand to those in need. He especially loved his family and grandchildren. There was always a story or adventure to tell about his antics, past and present. He was a member of the Framingham Elks,American Legion and Columbus Hall in Framingham. He was a past member of the Framingham VFW Eagles and Dramatic Club. Mr. Ottaviani is survived by his children; Bennie P. Ottaviani and his wife Susan of Framingham; Debbie Bethel and her husband David of Ashland; Donna Tannar and her husband Ray of Shrewsbury; Margaret Ottaviani of Framingham and Sarah Harmer and her husband Luke of Millbury; grandchildren; Benny Ottaviani, Christopher Ottaviani and his wife Krysta, Brian Bethel and his fianc Katie Flynn and Amanda Bethel, sister, Dolores (Trincia) Lavin and her husband Robert, brother, Vincent Trincia and was predeceased by his brother, Louis Ottaviani and sisters, Tomassena Marchetti and Rita Mancini. In addition, he is survived by his brother in law, Hagop Eknaian and his wife Eleanor, sister in law, Mary Eknaian and late brother in law Henry Eknaian. Services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friends of the Framingham Heart Study. 73 Mt. Wayte Ave. Ste 2, Framingham, MA 01702. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020