Benito (Benny) Alberini, 84, passed away peacefully at home with his family and friends at his side after a struggle with cardiac disease on February 15, 2019. He leaves his wife, Bernice of 62 years, daughter Donna Sheeran and her husband Donald, son, Edward and his wife Diane, grandson, Christopher and his wife Ashley, grandson, Bradley, and great-grandchildren, Avianna, Jack, Hailey, Analee, and Serenity. Benny was born and raised in Ashland, son of Theresa (Solari) and Alfred L Alberini. In his early years he was owner/operator of his construction company. During the 80s he was elected as the Town of Ashland Highway Superintendent. He built homes and a subdivision. His only hobbies were work and he was happiest when he was eating or hunting. He was loved by many and will be missed deeply. A funeral service will be held Tuesday February 19th at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4 -7 p.m. in the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Ashland Police Assoc. 137 Main St. Ashland, MA 01721 or Ashland Ambulance Fund, 70 Cedar St. Ashland, MA 01721 Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019