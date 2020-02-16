|
Benjamin Franklin Macdonald was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 9, 1930. He was the youngest of nine children born to Dr. Clarence and Alice Macdonald. He graduated from Harvard College in 1952, University of Pennsylvania Medical School in 1956, served as a physician in the US Navy from 1958 to 1960, and completed his residency in psychiatry at the Institute of Living in Hartford, CT in 1963. He and his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Susie), ran Woodside Cottages, a 20-bed nursing home on 18 acres of land in Framingham. The setting was pastoral, with expansive gardens, a large greenhouse, a barn and pastures where cows, horses and goats grazed. Patients were encouraged to sit outside, take walks and play shuffleboard! In addition to his private practice at Woodside, Dr. Macdonald was the towns court-appointed and school psychiatrist. He was an avid photographer, developing his own film in the family basement, and a talented illustrator. He will be remembered for his ironic wit, intelligence, and insight into human character. In addition to his wife, Ben is survived by his five children and four sons-in-law, Amy Macdonald (EJ Krupinsky) of Cambridge; Julie Fox (Chris) of Virginia; Sarah Macdonald (Michael Butler) of Philadelphia; Peter Macdonald of Maine; Elizabeth Macdonald (Yon Makino) of Norwalk, CT; and seven grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a gathering to remember Ben, who died on February 10, 2020. It will be held in Framingham on Saturday, February 29, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. For more details, RSVP to [email protected] comcast.net or call the Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020