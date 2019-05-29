|
Benjamin W. Ben Johnson, III, 88, died peacefully and comfortably with his family at his side on Friday, May 24, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Natick on May 23, 1931 (having celebrated his 88th birthday one day before his death) the son of the late Benjamin W. Johnson, Jr. and Mabel (Varnum) Johnson Tyler. Ben is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Dorothy R. Jerry (Symonds) Johnson of Cochituate. Devoted father of David B. Johnson of Cochituate and Peter A. Johnson and his wife Anne M. Johnson of Medway. Cherished grandfather of Lianna R. Johnson and Mariella G. Johnson both of Medway. Also survived by his cousins Marcia Young and Jack Craig both of Marshfield and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Jane V. Bowers. Ben has been a lifelong resident of Cochituate and attended the Wayland Public Schools. He graduated from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham and received his BS in Pharmacology from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1953. He served his country proudly and with honor with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. In the 1950s, he joined his father as a Pharmacist with the family owned Johnson Pharmacy on the corner of Route 27 and Route 30 for over 55 years when it was sold in 1985. He continued well in to his 70s as a Pharmacist with Marshalls and Thayer Pharmacy in Wayland and retired from the Wayland Apothecary in Cochituate. He married Dorothy on September 21, 1958 and they raised their two boys in Cochituate. He also enjoyed summers on Lake Boon in Stow | first with his parents and sister and later with his own family for many years. Ben and Jerry enjoyed travelling especially cruises through the Caribbean and they spent 23 years during the winter months in Fort Myers, FL where they continue to have a wonderful circle of friends. He also enjoyed vacationing in Wiscasset and Booth Bay Harbor, ME for many years. One of his delightful passions was spending Fridays at Cabots in Newton for ice cream. He served the Town of Wayland from the early 1950s until 2017 as a Trustee to the Allen Fund. Ben was a member of the Minuteman Antique Auto Club in the 1970s | 1980s with his 1931 Model A Rumble Seat car. He was a Mason with the Meridian Lodge AF &AM of Natick and the Shriners. Ben will be fondly remembered and respected by all who knew him and his devotion to his profession as the local Cochituate pharmacist and the long history of care that he extended to many people. Visitations will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate. His funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by interment in the Johnson family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Cochituate. For those who desire, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Bens memory may be sent to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or to Our Promise to Nicholas, POB 10106, Bedford, NH 03110. For condolences and directions, please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 29, 2019