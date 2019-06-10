Home

Bernard E. Skoletsky, of Natick, MA entered into rest on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Risa E. (Perry) Skoletsky. Devoted father of Ronald Skoletsky and his wife Marie Morel- Seytoux and the late Beth Widisky and her surviving husband Jay Thomas. Loving brother of Leonard Skoletsky and his wife Vicki. Cherished grandfather of Jacquelyn, Jennifer, Juliette, Freya, and Blaise and great-grandfather of Connor and Dylan. A dedicated employee for over 40 years at the U.S. Post Office. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Tuesday, June 11th at 12Noon, followed by interment in Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be held at his late residence following services until 8PM and continuing on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2-8PM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 www.stanetskycanton.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 10, 2019
