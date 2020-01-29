Home

Bernard H. Schlichte, 74, of Falmouth and Framingham MA, passed after a long courageous battle with cancer at home in Falmouth on January 27, 2020. Son of the late Joseph and Mary Schlichte. Bernie was born in Plymouth MA and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School and Boston College. Bernie served in the army and did a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1968-70. Bernie enjoyed a long career in retail with the Stop and Shop Co and for a long time operated his own retail recruiting business. He served as property manager for multiple complexes in the metro west area. At the end of his career Bernie took great pride driving for Gosnold of Cape Cod. He had a lifelong interest in British sports cars from MGs to Triumphs and many many boats over the years. Bernie had a love for the many dogs he and Peggy had over the years. Bernie is survived by his wife Margaret T. Marinelli, son John and Mindie of Mansfield, son Joseph and wife Claudia of Pembroke, daughter Erika and partner Scott of Marshfield; 5 grandchildren, Liam, Declan, Maggie, Carina and Gabriella, and former wife and lifelong friend Mary Anne Schlichte. He was the brother of the late Joseph Schlichte. Visiting hours will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, Jan. 30th at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Jan. 31st at St. Anthonys Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy (Route 28), E. Falmouth. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dana Farber (dana-farber.org) or Gosnold of Cape Cod (gosnold.org). For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020
