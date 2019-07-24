Bernard J. Corsi, 81, of Ashland, MA, formerly Newton, MA died peacefully at home surrounded by family members on July 22, 2019. Born in Watertown, MA, son of the late Bernardo and Luisa Corsi of Italy. He was the beloved husband for 59 years of Dorothy (DInnocenzo) Corsi. Devoted father of James Corsi, Michael Corsi, John Corsi, Cynthia Athy and husband Paul, and Natalie Doyle and husband Peter. Brother of the late Sue Pappas, twin brothers John and Aldo Corsi, and Madeline Franchi. Grandfather of Julianne, Mitch, Ali, Jenna, Max, Maddie, Nick, Molly, Abby, Sam, PJ, Colleen, Sabrina, Jack, Zack, and Joey. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ben graduated from Our Lady High School of Newton in 1955 and went on to attend Northeastern University before joining the Marines in 1957. He worked for Franchi construction for 27 years until joining the Bose Corporation until he retired. Ben enjoyed being surrounded by his family and was a constant presence at each one of his grandchildrens sporting events. He spent his winters in Lake Suzy, FL enjoying time with his friends golfing and playing bocce. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 am in St. Cecilia Parish, 54 Esty St. Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. www.mataresefuneral.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 24, 2019