Bernard "Bernie" John Lazaro, 94, of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully, on April 7, 2020, at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Westborough, MA after a brief period of declining health. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 73 years, Madeline R. (Cacciatore) Lazaro. Bernie was born on December 18, 1925 and raised in Waltham, MA, the son of two hard-working Italian immigrants, Joseph and Josephine (Ferrara) Lazaro. Upon graduation from high school, Bernie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, bravely serving his country in WWII from 1943 until 1946. Bernie married Madeline after returning from the war and went to work in his familys trucking and construction company for several years before buying his own service station and towing company in Waltham. Building on the success of his first business, coupled with a strong work ethic and an entrepreneurial spirit, he looked to other opportunities and decided to enter the asphalt paving business. Bernie enjoyed this line of work so much that he sold his service station to focus on his new company, Lazaro Paving Corp., which he successfully ran for more than 25 years until his retirement. Upon retirement, Bernie and Madeline traded in the New England seasons for the sunshine of Central Florida, spending nearly 30 years there before moving back to Massachusetts, where they resided in Marlborough for the past 7 years. Bernie was a loyal New England sports fan and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and caring for his meticulously maintained yard and should be remembered as a true representative of "The Greatest Generation. In addition to his beloved wife, Bernie is survived by his 3 children, Bernie Lazaro, Jr. and his wife, Linda of Hudson, MA, Rick Lazaro and his wife, Linda of Lancaster, MA and Cheryl Cormier and her husband, Glenn of Marlborough, MA; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and 5 siblings. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services for Bernie will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bernard J. Lazaro to United States Blind Golf Association, c/o Treasurer, 540 SE 9th Ave., Ontario, OR 97914.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020