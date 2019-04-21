Bernard Bernie J. O'Loughlin, 92, of Natick, died, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Metrowest Medical Center, Framingham. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John and Agnes (OLoughlin) OLoughlin. Bernard was the devoted husband for 46 years to Rose (DeMaria) OLoughlin. Besides his wife Rose, Bernie is survived by his children, Cathy Moran and Bernadette Gregoricus and grandson Zarchy Gregoricus. He is also survived by his sister, Bernadette McCarthy; brother-in-laws, Francis O'Donnell, Lawrence, Louis and Raymond DeMaria; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He is predeceased by many brothers, sisters, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, will be Tuesday from 4 | 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the of the Northeast, 1661 Worcester Rd #301, Framingham, MA 01701 or the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary