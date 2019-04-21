MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Bernard O'Loughlin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcisius Church
562 Waverley Street
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard O'Loughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard J. O'Loughlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard J. O'Loughlin Obituary
Bernard Bernie J. O'Loughlin, 92, of Natick, died, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Metrowest Medical Center, Framingham. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John and Agnes (OLoughlin) OLoughlin. Bernard was the devoted husband for 46 years to Rose (DeMaria) OLoughlin. Besides his wife Rose, Bernie is survived by his children, Cathy Moran and Bernadette Gregoricus and grandson Zarchy Gregoricus. He is also survived by his sister, Bernadette McCarthy; brother-in-laws, Francis O'Donnell, Lawrence, Louis and Raymond DeMaria; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He is predeceased by many brothers, sisters, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, will be Tuesday from 4 | 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the of the Northeast, 1661 Worcester Rd #301, Framingham, MA 01701 or the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now