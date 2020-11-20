Bernard 'Bernie' N. Hanlon, 85 of Quincy formerly of Medway, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 17,2020 at the Alliance Health at Marina Bay in Quincy, MA. Born in Milford, December 2,1934, the son of the late Cornelius A. and Esther (MacLeod) Hanlon, Bernie was the devoted husband to his loving wife Mary . Bernie was raised in Medway and graduated from Medway High School and Northeastern University as a member of the Phi Beta Alpha Fraternity. Bernie served in the United States Army during the late 1950s and was a self-employed salesman. Bernie enjoyed watching the horse races and following the stock market, but most important he loved being at his Quincy home with his wife Mary. He made a friend everywhere he went and fully enjoyed his happy life with Mary. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Fitzgerald) Hanlon of Quincy and Dorchester. He is also survived by his sister Therese Kenney of YarmouthPort, his brother Joseph Hanlon and his wife Phyllis of Wellesley, his sister-in- law Irene Hanlon of Franklin and many nieces, nephews, great -nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Jerome Hanlon, his sister Rosemary VanRye and her husband Joseph, his sister Eunice Hanlon, and his brother-in-law William Kenney. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 23 in St. Joseph Church, Village Street, Medway at 10:30 a.m. Please follow all Covid-19 requirements for entering the Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. In lieu of flowers, his family request is that donations be made in his memory to the Joseph P. Hanlon Scholarship Award c/o Medway High School Guidance Dept. 88 Summer St. Medway, MA 02053



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store