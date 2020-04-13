|
Berneda R. (Backowski) Woolhouse, 99, passed away on April 10, 2020, at Saint Patrick's Manor in Framingham where she was lovingly cared for during her last years. Berneda, "Bea," the wife of the late Charles J. Woolhouse, is survived by four children: sons Jan Woolhouse and his wife Maureen of Worcester and Brett Woolhouse of Framingham, and daughters Diane Hanley of Randolph and Nancy Mueller and her husband Tom of Portland, CT. She also leaves five grandchildren: Megan, Matthew, Elizabeth, Jessica and Kaela and four great-grandchildren: Julia, Hunter, Alex and Robbie. Born on March 6, 1921 in St. Louis, Missouri, Bea with her husband Charles and their young son, Jan, moved to Framingham after World War II. She was the guiding light and a positive influence to all who knew her, especially to her four children who were so fortunate to have her at home from their infancy through their college years. At age 55, she decided to get her driver's license and a year later she began a 25 year career with the Framingham School System Food Service where she formed many lasting friendships with coworkers: Jo, Katie, Helen, Carlin, Phyllis, Rose, and Sue. Before she retired at age 81, Bea and Jo served as the bakers for the school system. An excellent cook and baker, Bea handed down many treasured recipes to her children and grandchildren that will forever be shared as lasting legacies to her culinary talents. Over the years, Bea found enjoyment in knitting beautiful fisherman knit sweaters, sewing, doing crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper front to back, following politics, even mowing the lawn, and last but not least, rooting for the Red Sox and Patriots. Bea began her lifelong love of baseball as a card-carrying member of the "Knot Hole Gang" which allowed her free access to St. Louis Cardinal baseball games in the 1930's. Bea relished her time with her children and their families. She will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know her, but most especially, her descendants. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bea would be pleased if during this difficult time, we all performed an act of kindness in her name. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 13, 2020