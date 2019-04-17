|
Berton Nelson, passed away April 8th 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 88 due to complications of a stroke. Beloved husband of 65 years to Helen (Mitchik) Nelson and loving father of Ivy (Nelson) Kramer and her husband Colby of Milford, MA. Son of the late Berton W. Nelson and Vera Nelson of Park Ridge, IL. Brother of his predeceased sister Ivy (Nelson) Aldrich and her late husband Jack of St. Petersburg, FL. He also leaves behind several nieces and a nephew. Berton graduated from Maine Township High School East in Park Ridge, IL and he attended Boston University. He served in the US Army WW II and was stationed in Japan and Hawaii. He spent many years in Sales and later became a manufacturers representative in his own business. Berton enjoyed spending time golfing and visiting Foxwoods casino. He found relaxation in carpentry and spending time working on car projects. Services and burial will be private. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com. Donations may be made in his name to the .
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019