Bess Buswell Alberts, 74, died peacefully under the care and comfort of her family on November 3, 2020 following a long illness. She was born in Natick on November 8, 1945 the daughter of the late Charles Everett Buswell and Winifred Mae (Baines) Buswell. Bess is survived by her husband, Marlin Albie Alberts of Kentwood, MI. Devoted mother of Amy Arena of Natick and her companion Ryan Collins of Walpole and Peter S. Arena and his wife Jenny Arena of Rockford, MI. Sister of Sandra Buswell Carlucci and her husband Michael Carlucci; Debra Cotter of Uxbridge, and the late Philip G. Buswell. Also survived by her sister-in-law Irene Buswell of Newton, NH, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three nieces and one nephew. Bess spent her formative years in Natick and was a graduate of Natick High School with the Class of 1963. She was a resident of Kentwood, MI for 36 years and recently moved back to Natick. She and her family have been longtime members of Community United Methodist Church in Cochituate and Bess continued her devotion to her Christian faith when she moved to Michigan. She always wrote cards of hope to many of the church members with words of encouragement. Several of her past-times were painting, crocheting and her devotion to her church. Her family was the most important aspect of her life and she will be warmly remembered and loved by all of the lives that she touched in her lifetime. Private family services will be held at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. Graveside services will be held for family and friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:30 am at Dell Park Cemetery, 163 Pond St, Natick. In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required at the cemetery, per order of Gov. Bakers office. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
