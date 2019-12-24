|
Beth Elaine (Camille) Holohan, 60, of Ashland passed away December 12th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Ashland, Beth was proud to have lived her entire life there. Beth was a graduate of Ashland High School, Class of 1977, and attended Massachusetts Community College. She loved animals, the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and spending summers as a youth on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Beth was especially proud of her service for many years for the Greater Ashland Lions Club. Beth will be greatly missed by her life partner, Jerry Brennan of Ashland, and her close friend and cousin, Jeannie Seriac of Framingham. Beth was predeceased by her husband, Edward Holohan, as well as her mother, Barbara Lorraine (Hildreth) Camille, both of Ashland. Beth leaves behind her father, Edward Camille of Florida; her brothers, Bruce Camille and his wife Ruth of Hopkinton, Brian and his partner, Robin Crosby of Florida, and Barry Camille of Westborough; her nephews, Christopher Camille and his wife Christine of Cambridge, and Michael Camille of Hopkinton; her nieces, Melissa (Camille) Cranney of Grafton and Stephanie (Camille) Glenn and her husband Peter of Westborough. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 10 AM at St. Pauls Episcopal Church, 61 Wood Street, Hopkinton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Ashland Lions Club for Eye Research, PO Box 41, Ashland, MA 01721. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019