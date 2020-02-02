|
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother and the matriarch of our family, Betty Brooks. She was born in Erlangen Germany on June 29, 1932. She was the second oldest of four children born to Karl and Margarete (Beckert) Muller and passed peacefully on January 26, 2020 in Hudson, at age 87. Betty met her life-long husband, Emil Brooks, in Germany in the late 1940s. The couple married on August 9, 1952 in her hometown of Erlangen and settled down to raise their family of eight in Hudson and at the family home on Bigelow Street in Marlborough. She was a life-long enthusiast of the game of BINGO and appreciated her family and family gatherings above all else. She enjoyed travelling to Germany, sightseeing and had a profound domestic pride and respect of being a wife and mother, and all the domestic skills that she felt made a home, Home. Betty is preceded by her husband of 55 years, Emil Brooks who passed away in 2007, and her son Kenneth who passed in 2019. She leaves behind her two daughters, Barbara (Dix) of Texas and Doreen (Crehan) of Northborough as well as her five sons, Jim of California, Glen of Vermont, Chuck of New Hampshire, fourteen grandchildren: Donald, Vanessa, Melissa, James, Brenda, Alan, Michelle, Sarah, Matthew, Amy, Shauna, Anna, Eliza, and Jeffrey, 24 greatgrandchildren as well as her extended family in Massachusetts, Vermont and upstate New York. A large family by any measure, which began with the love of Betty and Emil. Betty also leaves behind her remaining family in Germany, a brother Dieter Muller and his wife Hanne, her nephew Andreas Muller, nieces Sabine, Angelika, and grand-nephew, Bastian Czwalinna. She never lost her love of her home country and some of her fondest memories are those of the time she spent in Germany with her husband as a young couple. She was a bridge-builder for the families and true matriarch. Family and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, February 5 th 2020 followed immediately by a Funeral Service at 11 am at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St, Hudson, MA. Interment will take place at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson, MA following the funeral.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020