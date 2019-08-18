|
Betty J (Badavas)(Bailor) Gagnon, age 74, a former resident of Marlborough MA passed away peacefully Friday July 19, 2019. Born in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John and Ester Bailor. She was a loving mother who enjoyed reading and playing bingo with her friends. She is survived by her son William Badavas and his wife Suzanne of Marlborough MA, her grandchildren Cambrie and Jack. A small private service was held in her memory.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019