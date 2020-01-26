|
Bettyanne (Ginn) Nelson, 93, of Framingham, passed away Wednesday, January 22. Born October 12, 1926 in Boston, she was the daughter of William E. and Elizabeth (Wester) Ginn. Bettyanne graduated from Watertown High School and was a resident of Framingham for 66 years. She was employed by the former Framingham Savings Bank as a bookkeeper for several years until her retirement. Mrs. Nelson was a Deaconess and devoted member of the Plymouth Church in Framingham. Beloved wife of the late Gordon A. Nelson. She is survived by her son, Bill Nelson and his wife Jane of Northbridge; her daughter, Donna Andreotti and her husband Fred of Milford; granddaughter, Ramona Tempesta and her husband Mike of Milford; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Julia and Caroline Tempesta; her best friend, Joanne Bolanes of Framingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Plymouth Church, 87 Edgell Road, Framingham, Ma, 01701. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, from 4-8p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 318 Union Avenue, Framingham, Ma. Funeral services and burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham will be private. For additional information and guestbook please visit wwwAdvantageFuneralMA.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020