With full hearts and great sadness the children of Beverley J. Coyne announce her passing on March 19, 2019 at the age of 82, at Waterview Lodge in Ashland, MA. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald in the spring of 2017. She was a resident of Ashland for nearly 30 years. Born the daughter of Thelma and Thomas Grant in Dorchester, MA in 1936, she graduated from Milton High School in 1954 and Chandler Secretarial School (Boston) in 1956. Beverley followed her heart and earned her wings as a stewardess for United Airlines, flying commuter routes in the Boston- Cleveland corridor. These few years of airborne service proved to be some of the most memorable in her lifetime as she often recounted stories of far-away places (and many spilled beverages)-- always with a sigh and a twinkle in her eye. Marrying Ronald in 1960, Beverley served faithfully as an Army wife supporting her husband and troop of 4 children at duty stations in Maryland, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Utilizing her secretarial skills, Beverley returned to the workforce working for Kidde-Fenwal, Inc. in Ashland where she was employed for over 20 years. Among the highlights of her role as administrative assistant in the Sales and Marketing departments there, she proudly served on special military projects that included fire detection and suppression systems on both the F-17A stealth fighter and B-2 stealth bomber. In 1998, Beverley and her husband found a new home retiring to the wide-open spaces of north-central Mass relocating to Athol for 18 years. There she found great joy in day trips in the car and the company of their beloved pet cats. Among her fondest memories were summertime trips to the beach, their lakefront cottages in Monmouth and Norway ME, and hearty meals at local diners throughout New England. Without question however, Beverleys years of hard work and fun at Kidde-Fenwal created a spark within her and lasting memories that would never be extinguished, even throughout her final weeks of life. Beverley is survived by her children Scott A. Coyne, Deborah L. George, Pamela J. Colarusso, Sharon A. Loewy and her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who will miss her for eternity. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. OConnor Brothers Funeral Home, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations, in memoriam, may be made to the Ashland Animal Hospital, 10 Fountain Street, Ashland, MA 01721. 508-881-2400. oconnorbrothers.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019