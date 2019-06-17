|
|
Mrs. Beverly A. (Quattrochio) McCormack, 83, of Milford, MA, died Monday (June 10, 2019) at her residence after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul F. McCormack, who died in 2015. Beverly was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Bernard C. and the late Edrys V. (Leith) Quattrochio. She was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1954. Beverly had been employed as the meeting clerk for the Milford Board of Health, attending over one thousand meetings in her forty-two years of service to the Town of Milford, retiring in 2008. She also had performed clerical work for several banks in Milford and had been employed at the former Milford Catholic Elementary School cafeteria. She also had worked as a receptionist for Dr. James Morin DMD, and at various other Milford area businesses. Beverlys family would like to thank her caregiver, Kimberly Fontini, for the wonderful care afforded Beverly these past months. Beverly is survived by her 2 Sons: Fr. Michael J. McCormack O.P., of Washington DC and Thomas P. McCormack of Center Conway NH; 1 Grandson; 1 Brother: Robert Quatro and his wife Joan of Oklahoma City OK; and 9 nieces & nephews. She was the mother of the late Patrick McCormack and the sister of the late Donald Quattrochio. Her funeral will be held Monday (June 17th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Monday (June 17th) from 9am to 10am, prior to her Funeral Mass. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Dominican Community, 487 Michigan Avenue NE, Washington DC 20017.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 17, 2019