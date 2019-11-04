|
Beverly "Bev" Grant, 71 of Ashland passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 with her cherished husband of 46 years, Jerry, by her side. Bev was born in 1948 in Deposit, N.Y., one of five siblings born to the late Charles and Esther (Warner) Fuller. She was the late sister of Keith Fuller of Michigan. She enjoyed playing bingo and volunteered at numerous local games for many years. Above all, she loved spending time with her adoring family. In addition to her husband, Bev is survived by her sisters; Kathy Fuller of Indian Orchard, MA; Carol "Toni" Mitchell and her husband Jack "Bob" of Conway, Arkansas; and her brother, Jim Fuller of N.Y.; her children; Dawn Bovenzi and her husband Bob of Bellingham; Darin Macumber and his wife Brenda of Framingham; Heather Grant George and her husband Nikki of Ashland; Alethia Grangier and her husband Chris of Framingham; and Tamu Ronco and her husband Ryan of Sarasota, FL; her grandchildren; Sara Miller and her husband Jeff; Michael Macumber; Curtis Brown and his longtime girlfriend Lindsay; Clifford Brown and his partner Dylan; Christian Ash and his girlfriend Kelly; and Tora Sicotte; along with her great-grandchildren; Kloee, Kiera, Samantha, and Sean, and her four legged companion Hwhitney. She will be so greatly missed and remembered by the numerous people lucky enough to call her Nana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Services are private. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 4, 2019