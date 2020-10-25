Beverly Bisson Jones Cooley born September 11, 1939 passed on to eternity on October 19, 2020.
Born in Marlboro, MA to Monica and Joseph Bisson, she was raised by Oliver and Margaret Bisson.
She graduated from Marlboro High School with the class of '57. Beverly lived in Marlboro and South Yarmouth, MA, and for the last 25 years in Philadelphia, PA.
As a teenager and young adult, she worked at Morse's Drug Store, Filene's and at Deerfoot Farms in Southboro, a hot dog factory which she famously said was so disgusting she would never eat a hot dog after that. Later in life she worked for the Cape Cod Board of Realtors and also as an office administrator for a dental practice in Philadelphia.
Beverly enjoyed the company and camaraderie of others, traveling, playing cards, the beach, Frank Sinatra music, and mostly, family get togethers. She was fortunate to have traveled by cruise to the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal. She also enjoyed visiting England and Germany, and most recently, the trip of a lifetime touring Ireland.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband John Cooley of Philadelphia, PA and his seven children, Mary Liz and Geoff Hart, Kathy and Frank Fox, Michele Cooley, John and Susan Cooley, Lisa and Ken Diamond, Rose and Jimmy Dugan, Michael and Amy Cooley and numerous grandchildren. John's family embraced Beverly with love and kindness for the past 30 years right up to the end. Beverly is also survived by her sister Joan and her husband Stan Wilk of New Hampshire, her sister Carol and her husband George Hibbard of Yarmouthport, MA, her brother, Oliver Bisson of Marlboro, MA, and her sister in law Penny Bisson of Marlboro. She was predeceased by her brother Francis Bisson, as well as her previous husband, Richard Jones. Beverly maintained a cordial relationship with her first husband, Leland Woodworth of Marlboro, MA and she leaves their sons Glen and his wife Dianne of Marlboro, Daniel and his wife Susan also of Marlboro, and Douglas and his wife Jesse of Naples, FL. She leaves 5 beloved grandchildren: Kira, Bryn, Kaeli, David and Emily. She also leaves a stepson Phillip Jones and his wife Vicky, and a stepdaughter Wendy Ferrelli all of Sudbury, MA.
The family wishes to thank all of the healthcare workers who assisted Beverly especially over the last 8 weeks.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local Hospice facility or a charity of your choice
in her honor would be preferred.
There will be a funeral mass at Christ The King Church in Mashpee, MA on Thursday October 29th at 10:00 AM, followed by interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.