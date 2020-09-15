1/
Beverly Seavey
Beverly Seavey, 88, of Naples, Florida and formerly of Holliston, MA and Meredith, NH, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Guy L. Morse Sr. and Beatrice R. Morse. She was the wife of the late Albert Seavey and the late Sam Maron. For many years. Beverly had worked for General Electric in Ashland. In her younger years, she enjoyed snowmobiling and boating. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her siblings, Evelyn Shepard, Guy Morse Jr, Frank Morse and Gloria Mahoney. Private interment will be held at Lake Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc. Heart.org Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
