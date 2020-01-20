|
Blanche B. "Didy" Driscoll, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation Center in Northbridge. She was the wife of the late James Driscoll. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Blanche (Monicka) Serbin. She was employed for many years by Digital Equipment Corporation, retiring in 19992. She also worked at the Town Accessors office in Hopkinton. She enjoyed bird watching, drawing, dancing the polka, trips to the casino, trips to Philly, telling stories and spending time with family. She will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her children Sandra Colonna and husband Michael of Northbridge, Anthony Sobotka Jr. of Philadephia, Christopher Sobotka and wife Joanne of Philadelphia and her step-daughter Gloria Worthington and husband Richard of Perkasie, PA. She also leaves her grandchildren Al, Matt, Kevin, Alisha, James, John and her beloved Madison who loved her so much. In addition, she leaves her great-grandchildren Alexa, Ethan her partner in crime, Finley, Paige and Adison. Blanche was predeceased by her infant daughter Cynthia, step-daughter Pamela Driscoll, grandson Joseph Daigle and siblings Josephine, Rose, Anna, Mary, Frank, Stephen, Joseph and John. Her family would like to extend a personal and warm thank you to the staff at Beaumont Rehabilitation in Northbridge, Salmon VNA & Hospice and Dr. Alderman, her cardiologist, for all those extra pill-free years. Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church St. A funeral service will take place at 1:15 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Hopkinton. Donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020