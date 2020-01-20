Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callanan-Cronin Funeral Home - Hopkinton
34 Church St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
508-435-3951
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Callanan-Cronin Funeral Home - Hopkinton
34 Church St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:15 PM
Callanan-Cronin Funeral Home - Hopkinton
34 Church St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche B. Driscoll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche B. Driscoll Obituary
Blanche B. "Didy" Driscoll, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation Center in Northbridge. She was the wife of the late James Driscoll. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Blanche (Monicka) Serbin. She was employed for many years by Digital Equipment Corporation, retiring in 19992. She also worked at the Town Accessors office in Hopkinton. She enjoyed bird watching, drawing, dancing the polka, trips to the casino, trips to Philly, telling stories and spending time with family. She will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her children Sandra Colonna and husband Michael of Northbridge, Anthony Sobotka Jr. of Philadephia, Christopher Sobotka and wife Joanne of Philadelphia and her step-daughter Gloria Worthington and husband Richard of Perkasie, PA. She also leaves her grandchildren Al, Matt, Kevin, Alisha, James, John and her beloved Madison who loved her so much. In addition, she leaves her great-grandchildren Alexa, Ethan her partner in crime, Finley, Paige and Adison. Blanche was predeceased by her infant daughter Cynthia, step-daughter Pamela Driscoll, grandson Joseph Daigle and siblings Josephine, Rose, Anna, Mary, Frank, Stephen, Joseph and John. Her family would like to extend a personal and warm thank you to the staff at Beaumont Rehabilitation in Northbridge, Salmon VNA & Hospice and Dr. Alderman, her cardiologist, for all those extra pill-free years. Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church St. A funeral service will take place at 1:15 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Hopkinton. Donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -