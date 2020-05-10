|
|
Bonita J. "Bonnie" (Longley) Drop, age 76 of Acton, passed away at home on Monday, April 27, 2020 after a long illness. She was 76 years old. Bonnie was the loving wife of Edward S. Drop. Born in West Lebanon, New Hampshire on April 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Arthur S. and Susan (Boyd) Longley of North Pomfret, Vermont. Upon her graduation from Woodstock Union High school she married Edward Drop on July 2, 1962 and they moved to Massachusetts where they resided. Bonita was an avid foster mom. She cared for numerous foster children. Bonita is survived by her brother Raymond and his wife Rebecca Longley of North Pomfret, VT; her husband Edward, their children Bonnie Strep of Kremmling, Colorado, Arthur and his wife Sheila, Joshua and Kylie Drop of Acton, MA, grandchildren Alisha, Jayson, Cortney, Theresa and Kyle and two great-grandchildren, Edward and Peyton. Out of respect and consideration for the health and wellbeing of others at this time, funeral services will be private. Gifts in her memory can be made to, Care 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020