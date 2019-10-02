|
On the evening of Sunday, September 22, 2019, Bonnie Elizabeth Player, wife to David, mother to Ashley and Emily, grandmother to Javier and Sophia Player, died at the age of 67 in her home after a long illness. Bonnie was born on January 14, 1952 in Framingham, MA, to Malcolm and Mary Frances Stalker, sister to Jean. She received her Bachelors degree from Northeastern University. She had many career paths including bank- ing at Shawmut bank, finance at DEC, Owner of Childrens Orchard, Youth Advocate at the Framingham Coalition for Prevention of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Director of the Boys and Girls Club, School to Career Counselor at Framingham High School and most recently an English teacher at the Thayer campus of Framingham High. Bonnie found her passion in advocating for children and teens alike. She believed in her students and always tried to push them to the best of their abilities and constantly encouraged them. Another passion of hers was caring for her grandchildren and her pets. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 3 PM at Plymouth Church on Edgell Road in Framingham Center.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019