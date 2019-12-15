Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Hynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Hynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Hynes Obituary
Bonnie Hynes, 67, a resident of Framingham, MA passed surround by those who loved her on December 3rd 2019 after complications due to surgery. Born in Framingham she was the daughter of the late Charlotte and Patrick Hynes. She is survived by a son; Frank "Butch" Hynes (Rutland, MA), a daughter Tina Hynes, a granddaughter McKayla Hynes (both of Natick, MA) as well as a sister Joan Slatkavitz (Southboro, MA) and a brother Patrick Hynes Jr (Lake Havasu City, AZ). There are no arrangements at the request of the family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -