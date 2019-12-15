|
Bonnie Hynes, 67, a resident of Framingham, MA passed surround by those who loved her on December 3rd 2019 after complications due to surgery. Born in Framingham she was the daughter of the late Charlotte and Patrick Hynes. She is survived by a son; Frank "Butch" Hynes (Rutland, MA), a daughter Tina Hynes, a granddaughter McKayla Hynes (both of Natick, MA) as well as a sister Joan Slatkavitz (Southboro, MA) and a brother Patrick Hynes Jr (Lake Havasu City, AZ). There are no arrangements at the request of the family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019