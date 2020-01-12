|
|
Bonnie Jean Harper, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2020. She was born in Framingham, Mass. to Claire and William Harper, resided in Ashland and graduated from Ashland H.S. Class of 78. She leaves 4 sisters and one brother: Christine Harper-Fahey of Peaks Island, Maine; Kathleen Harper of Sturbridge, Mass.; Priscilla Senecal of Upton, Mass.; Patricia Wallace of Catskill, N.Y. and William Harper of Woodsville, N.H. She also leaves her three brother-in-laws and several nephews and nieces. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 20, at 9 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Church, 54 Esty Street, Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daniel's Table, 10 Pearl Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Please visit www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020