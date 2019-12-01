|
Bradley A. Vining, 84, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in Roxbury on February 21, 1935 the son of the late John F. Vining, Jr. and Marie (Hult) Vining. Bradley was the husband for 53 years of the late Barbara A. (Milton) Vining who died on May 14, 2015. Brad is survived by his two devoted sons; John M. Vining and his wife Debra P. Vining of Holden and Paul F. Vining of Minot, North Dakota. Cherished grandfather of Rebecca M. Vining of Washington, Illinois. Also survived by his sister, June Thwing of Lewes, Delaware. Brother of the late John F. Vining, III and his wife Patricia (Walker) Vining. Also survived by several cousin, nieces and nephews. Brad spent his earlier years in Weymouth and graduated with the Weymouth High School with the Class of 1952. He has resided in Natick for over 56 years. He received his BA in Business Administration from Northeastern University in 1961. In addition to his co-operative job assignments, he worked nights, Saturdays and Sunday to complete his responsibility for tuition. In 1961, "across a crowded room" he spied a pretty brunette and asked her to dance. Barbara Ann Milton, a Holden teacher from Worcester, said "Yes" and they married in 1963 prior to moving to Natick. Brad passed the CPA exam, gained auditing and tax experience at 3 accounting firms before enjoying his own practice in Natick for 30 years and retired in 2005. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Natick for over 20 years and served many years as a Troop Leader with Boy Scouts Troop 6 of Natick. Brad was an avid fisherman and enjoyed saltwater fishing. He enjoyed hiking and weekend vacations or maintenance trips with Barbara and their boys to their home in the woods in Northfield, N.H. and later to their cottage in South Dennis. Brad was a longtime and active member of Fisk United Methodist Church in Natick where he and Barbara volunteered their time and talents. Visitations will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Private family services will be held at the Milton-Vining family lot in Hope Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that you do a good deed for a neighbor or friend in Brad's memory. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019