Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Aitken-Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda M. Aitken-Lucas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brenda M. Aitken-Lucas Obituary
Brenda M. Aitken-Lucas of Natick, May 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Jennifer Hernandez & her partner Yoel Matos of Worcester, Donald Lucas & his partner Kerry Quinlan of Milford, and Faith Lewis & her partner Sean Hart of Natick. Devoted sister of Donna Warren & her husband Robert of Shrewsbury, James Aitken & his wife Trang of SC, and Carol Young of Natick. Loving grandmother of Isabella, Adriana, Jayden, Aryana, and Khristian. Aunt of Wendi, Robert, Michael, and Jimmy. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St., Natick at NATICK COMMON on Wednesday, May 15th, from 8:30 |9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patricks Church, 44 E Central St., Natick at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment at St. Zepherins Cemetery, Wayland. For directions, or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now