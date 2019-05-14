|
Brenda M. Aitken-Lucas of Natick, May 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Jennifer Hernandez & her partner Yoel Matos of Worcester, Donald Lucas & his partner Kerry Quinlan of Milford, and Faith Lewis & her partner Sean Hart of Natick. Devoted sister of Donna Warren & her husband Robert of Shrewsbury, James Aitken & his wife Trang of SC, and Carol Young of Natick. Loving grandmother of Isabella, Adriana, Jayden, Aryana, and Khristian. Aunt of Wendi, Robert, Michael, and Jimmy. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St., Natick at NATICK COMMON on Wednesday, May 15th, from 8:30 |9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patricks Church, 44 E Central St., Natick at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment at St. Zepherins Cemetery, Wayland. For directions, or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit: www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 14, 2019