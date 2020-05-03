|
|
Brenda Maureen (Quirke) Boyle, 80, of Marlboro, died April 28, 2020, at Marlboro Hospital. Brenda is predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Paul E. Boyle, who died in 1997. Brenda was born in Somerville, the daughter of the late John J. and Kathleen E. (Coffey) Quirke. She was raised in Brighton and attended St. Columbkille's School where she met her husband Paul. Brenda and Paul moved to Marlboro in 1964, where they raised their family. Brenda dedicated her life to raising her family and doing volunteer work. Brenda was a religious education teacher for decades with the Immaculate Conception Parish, including teaching religious education at Hillside School. She was a lector for many years at Immaculate Conception Parish. Brenda was also a Religious Education Coordinator at St. Bridget's Parish in Maynard. Brenda loved to listen to Irish music, a love that she passed down to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed ice skating and had many fond memories of skating at the Boston Skating Club, where her father worked for many years. Brenda enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. She loved her many trips to Ireland, especially when Paul was able to join her. She also loved traveling north to see the fall foliage. Brenda delighted in going into Boston with her grandchildren to see the 'Nutcracker' at Christmas time. Brenda was known around Marlboro, most especially in The Neighborhood, for her 'yellow submarine' van. Brenda is survived by her six children; James E. and wife Ellen Boyle of Charlton, Stephen P. Boyle, of Marlboro, Deborah A. and husband Jorma Maenpaa, of Charlton, Sean T. Boyle of Hopewell, Virginia, Patricia M. and husband Brian Gerbert of Allenstown, NH and Kevin M. and wife Pauline Boyle, of Marlboro. She is also survived by her sixteen grandchildren, Patrick Boyle, Brendan Boyle, Kelleigh (Boyle) Maisonnet, Jessica (Guineau) Navin, Eila Maenpaa, Dalton Maenpaa, Sean Maenpaa, Timothy Maenpaa, Maura Maenpaa, Adam Noyes, Christian Boyle, Justin Gerbert, Kyle Gerbert, Meghan Gerbert, Shannon Boyle and Evan Boyle and her three great grandchildren Bridget Boyle, Leigha Maisonnet and Alexander Maisonnet. Brenda is also survived by her two brothers Maurice J. and wife Rosemary Quirke of Clinton and Kerry E. Quirke of Brighton. She is predeceased by siblings Joanne Reynolds, Kathleen Cox, Michael Quirke and Susan Bray. Following cremation, a Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA. is in care of the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Calliope Productions, 150 Main St., Boylston, MA. 01505 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2020