1/1
Brian P. Rogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian P. Rogan, a beloved longtime elementary school principal and educator, passed away at his home on July 12, 2020, at the age of 58 years old. Brian was born in Boston and raised in Framingham, one of six children to Francis J. and Mary T. (Brunnick) Rogan, Jr. He attended St. Bridgets Elementary School and was a graduate of Marian High School. Brian studied at Bridgewater State College, earning his B.S. in Elementary Education and subsequently, a M. Ed. in Education Administration. Brian completed his student teaching at Brocktons Kennedy Elementary School. This school was not only where he began his career, it was to become the devoted focus of his professional life for the next 36 years. In 1984, Brian was hired as a teacher in the neighborhood resource room. Always one to encourage his students and colleagues to continue learning and setting goals, Brian himself continued towards his own leadership goals. In 1994, Brian became assistant principal and in 2008 was hired as principal of Kennedy School. Brian had an indelible impact on four generations of "Kennedy Kids," a name he adoringly gave to every student who entered the school. While Brian was rarely seen without a smile on his face, it always shined brightest when he was talking about his Kennedy Kids. Colleagues and former students fondly remember Brian's incredible generosity and kindness. He was always the first to send an encouraging note or a thoughtful letter when it was needed most. For over 40 years Brian served as a counselor and then director of the Framingham McCarthy Day Camp for students with disabilities. A perfect gentleman with an even-keeled demeanor and unending patience, students, staff and family found Brian to be a resource for honest answers and advice. Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did. Ms. Sheryl Sandbergs inspiring 2013 quote of leadership defines Brians impact on education, Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence Mr. Rogan, your educational and heartfelt impact on past, current, and future students will not be forgotten. Brian is survived by his mother Mary of Northborough; his five siblings, Frank J. Rogan III and his wife Mary of Plymouth, Dr. Kevin M. Rogan and his wife Dr. Pamela Sears-Rogan of Potomac, MD, Maureen R. Scagnelli and her husband Thomas of Sutton, Sharon R. Lee and her husband Dr. Paul Lee of Plymouth and Shawn T. Rogan and his wife Denise of Sutton. Brian also leaves numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored. Brian enjoyed attending and supporting their activities and events and looked forward to being with his extended family. He was preceded in death by his father. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, July 20, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Calling hours will be held at St. Rose of Lima Parish on Sunday, July 19, from 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, Brians family respectfully ask that you consider memorial donations to the Brockton Educational Foundation, Inc., 43 Crescent St., Brockton, MA 02301, as a way of supporting the future students of Brockton. To share a story or to condolence please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Parish
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hays Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 15, 2020
Brian was a young teenager when he started working at a City operated Summer Camp for Special Needs Campers. When Brian was only 18, his sister Maureen, the highly respected former Director of the camp, recommended her younger brother Brian to be named as her replacement Director. My understandable reservations was pitted against Maureen's doubtless confidence in Brian. He was hired. What transpired for the next forty years was nothing but magical for the children, parents, and staff that attended and worked at Framingham's McCarthy Camp.

So many are appreciative of your selfless efforts. So many will miss you.

Robert L Merusi
Former Director of Framingham Parks and Recreation
Robert Merusi
Coworker
July 15, 2020
Mr Rogan-thank you for all you did for the Kennedy community. I always knew my 3 grandchildren were in good hands under your care. Rest In Peace.
Donna Mitchell
Grandparent
July 15, 2020
Rest in peace my friend. Your memory will live on in the hearts of theKennedy kids and staff. My condolences the Rogan family.
Dawn Loftus
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Brian was hands down one of the best people I have ever meet. So incredibly kind, soft spoken, and infectiously happy. He was the best boss I have ever worked for and taught me so much about not judging people for their bad days or mistakes. Thank you, sir, for giving me my first job and making my summers something to look forward too.
Katie Cohen
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Brian was the very best of men- the most wonderfully decent person I have had the honor of knowing. Brian brought light and hope to everyone fortunate enough to be touched by his beautiful soul. May he rest in peace.
Maureen Silven
Friend
July 14, 2020
Our loss is heavens gain. You were a remarkable person and will be sorely missed by all that had the pleasure of meeting you. My deepest condolences for his family.
Laura Schiffer
July 13, 2020
My Condolence to the Rogan family My prayers are with you Mr. Rogan was my boss at the Kennedy school I will deeply miss him rest in peace you were an awesome principal and a kind and gentle person you will be missed very much.From Yvonne Mendes and family Randolph mass.
Evon Mendes
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved