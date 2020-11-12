Bridget F. McSweeney, 86, died peacefully Friday, October 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home, with her devoted husband Morgan J. McSweeney by her side. She was born to the late Timothy and Bridget "Delia" (ODonoghue) Fitzpatrick, on June 27th, 1934 in Corofin, County Clare Ireland and immigrated to the United States at the age of 16. She married Morgan J. McSweeney on January 7, 1961, in New York City. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Maloney and her husband, Kevin, of Hopkinton, MA and their children, Kaelynn and Connor; her son, Morgan McSweeney, and his wife Lisa, of Hudson, MA and their son, Morgan; her son, Terence McSweeney, and his wife Sharon, of Ashburnham, MA and Terences children, Emily and Quinn; one of nine siblings, she is survived by her identical twin sister, Pauline Hayes, and her husband, Tom of NY, brother Patrick Fitzpatrick, and his wife Mary, of NJ, sister Kathleen Sweeney, of NY, sister Anne Kehoe, and her husband Leo of NY, sister Eileen OHalloran, and her husband Michael of Corofin, Ireland, her brother-in-law, John McSweeney and his wife Betty McSweeney, of NY, her sisters-in-law, Margaret Fitzpatrick, of NY, and Martina Fitzpatrick, of Corofin, County Clare Ireland and she was a loving "Auntie" to so many nieces, nephews and cousins from around the globe. Bridget was predeceased by her brothers: Tom Fitzpatrick and John Fitzpatrick, her sister, Nuala OConnor, and brother-in-law Frank Sweeney. Bridget worked for many years at Lance Corporation in Hudson, MA but it was her upbringing on her family farm that defined her. A farmers work ethic and spirit were embedded in Bridgets bones. She never asked for help and in her later years, her family hid ladders to protect her from her own fierce independence. Her energy overwhelmed even her four-legged friends, whom she would need to carry home after long daily walks. She was young at heart and always up for exploration, often skipping into the woods to unearth an old bottle she spotted peeking out from under the leaves. She loved the outdoors and spent hours tending her garden. And while she was a friend to all creatures, woe to those who threatened her flowers! Bridget was known for her sense of fun and mischief. In her earlier years, she and her identical twin sister, Pauline, would play tricks on the boys at local dance halls, switching partners to keep things interesting. To her grandchildrens delight, Nanny was always up for games and would nick them a piece of chocolate out of the parents view. Home was a welcoming space to all, and Bridget kept hers spotless, warm, and cozy. There was always a hot pot of tea at the ready, a secret stash of biscuits, and Irish chocolate tucked away. A fireside Baileys was her favorite wintertime treat. Kind and thoughtful, Bridget relished in the simple joys of helping others. She exuded light, making our world a better and brighter place. She touched our hearts deeply and will be missed greatly. All are invited to attend her visiting hours on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10am-noon in the Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.