No words can express the great sadness we feel to announce the peaceful passing of Brigitte Browney on January 16th. 2020. Brigitte was surrounded by her spouse Mary and several family members. Brigitte was a blessing in the lives of her family and numerous friends. She was deeply loved by all. Brigitte had a compassionate nature that touched everyone around her. She spread love & joy every day of her life | especially with her famous smile. Brigitte was born in Kingston, Jamaica on January 27th, 1960. In her teen years, she and her family moved and made Toronto home. She graduated from York University and later lived in Spain. Brigitte also studied in France | learning the artisanal skill of creating fine chocolate confections. Brigitte had an aptitude for languages and food & she excelled at both. Brigitte and Mary resided in the Boston area for the past 15 years. Brigittes free-spirited personality led her career path to photography, a purser on a cruise ship, teaching ESL (English as a second language), a translator for the Toronto Police Force and finally to her greatest passion | an artisan chocolatier in Boston. Brigittes CocoaPod Chocolates was a thriving chocolate business where she was able to display her incredible artistic ability | chocolate truly was her pallet. Brigitte led an active lifestyle and biking, tennis, cottaging, shopping, cooking, music and travelling were some of her favorite things to do. Brigitte was dedicated to her family. She was the loving spouse of Mary Wells and Mama Brig to Roxie and Millie | their beloved puppies. Her extended family loved her with all of their hearts and she is survived by: sisters Winsome Hoo (Andrew) & Carol Tenn-Lee. Her Syracuse family included: Hon. Peter Wells; sister Sarah Tiffany (Tom); and brother Matthew Wells (Colleen). Brigitte was predeceased by her parents Ivy & Alexander Browney and her sister Daisy Ferrari and brother Franklin Tenn. Brigitte had several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins that she kept in touch with regularly. Family meant everything to Brigitte. A celebration of life memorial service for Brigitte will be held Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at Burns-Garfield Funeral Home 3175 East Genesee St., Syracuse. Calling hours are 12pm - 2pm with the service immediately following. God Speed and Rest in Peace Brigitte
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020