|
|
Brigitte Friedel (Heine) Langer, 88, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on February 19, 2019. She was born in Wernigerode, Germany on March 9, 1930 the daughter of the late Heinrich Otto Heine and Frieda Alma Martha (Stier) Heine. Brigitte is survived by her husband Horst Guenter Langer of Wayland. Mother of Cornelia Sabine Langer Rickey and her husband Timothy Michael Rickey of Middleton, WI and Randolph Noel Langer and his wife Michelle Marie Langer of Meredith, NH. Grandmother of Marcus John Rickey of Chicago, IL and Lucas Langer Rickey of San Francisco, CA. Sister of Sigrid Lotte Emmi (Heine) Schaller and her husband Gerhard Schaller of Nesoddtangen, Norway and the late Eckart Heinz Radolf Heine. Also survived by four nieces and a nephew. At her request, all funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Brigittes memory may be sent to The Friends of the Wayland Council of Aging, 41 Cochituate Road, Wayland, 01778 or may be made online at www.friendsof waylandcoa.org and would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019