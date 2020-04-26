|
Bruce Grealey, Framingham icon died Tuesday. He was 85. Grealey taught biology at Framingham High School for 40 years. His Flyers basketball teams were a perennial powerhouse. In his 11 years coaching basketball at Framingham State University the Rams qualified for 3 NCAA and 4 ECAC tournaments. He was 184-123, still the best record in the history of the college. He loved the sport and especially the people and touched countless lives during his lifetime. He counted his three children among his greatest accomplishments and joys. He was a gifted artist. He rode a Harley Davidson. He loved his home on Cape Cod. He loved life and lived life to its fullest. Every day. He was one of a kind. He followed his own star. He is survived by his three children, Teri Rysz and her husband Steven, Vicki Walsh and her husband Tom, his son James Grealey, and two grandchildren, Tom and Jennifer Walsh. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Bruces name may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Framingham-Metrowest, 25 Clinton Street, Framingham, MA 01702. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020