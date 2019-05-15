|
|
Bruce M. Garvin, 85, longtime resident of Brookline, NH, died on May 11, 2019 at the Blaire House and Rehabilitation Center, Milford, MA. He was born in Weymouth, MA on August 13, 1933, son of Fred M. Garvin and Catherine (McCabe) Garvin. He was raised in Wellesley and graduated from Wellesley High School. He earned both his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Business from Babson College. . Bruce was Vice President of Finance at Sterilite Corporation, Townsend, MA for many years. He and his wife, Sandra, raised four children in Framingham, MA. Mr. Garvin enjoyed being active, whether it was volunteering his time, playing tennis, golfing or skiing at Loon Mountain. He and his wife attended the Brookline Community Church. Mr. Garvin was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Korean War. He was predeceased by a sister, Deborah Garvin and a brother, Brian Garvin. Family members include his wife, Sandra (Leonard) Garvin of Brookline, NH, a daughter and son-in-law: Jennifer and David Marr of Boston, MA, three sons and daughters- in-law: Jeffrey Garvin of Kingston, NH, James and Christine Garvin of Shrewsbury, MA, Jon and Kendra Garvin of Hopedale, MA, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. There are no services per his wishes. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 15, 2019