Caitlin D. Mason
Salutatorian, T.M.H.S. Class of 2006. Caitlin Dolan Mason, age 32, formerly of Tewksbury, died unexpectedly Tuesday evening, June 9, at Beth Israel Hospital, after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Justin Robert Melloni, with whom she had celebrated a fourth-year wedding anniversary this past October. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., one of two daughters of the late Debra Ann Dolan-Mason who died in 2012, and the late Alexander Whiteside Mason, who died this past May 14. Caitlin was raised in Tewksbury, and graduated as the Salutatorian of Tewksbury Memorial High Schools Class of 2006. In high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society. She then graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication. Caitlin was currently employed as a Marketing Technology Specialist at Curriculum Associates, based in Billerica. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals and enjoyed volunteering at the M.S.P.C.A., and pampered her family cats, Cleo, Kermit, and Lucy, and newly adopted dog from her late father, Alexxi. Besides her husband, she leaves her sister, Vanessa Mason of Brooklyn, NY; her in-laws, James and Mary Jo (Cooke) Melloni of Tewksbury; an adored great aunt, Grace Dolan of NY; her beloved aunts and uncles, Patricia and Paula Dolan of Washington, Martin Dolan, Sean and Keri Dolan all of PA, James and Betty Dolan of VA, William Dolan, and Kathleen and Gerhardt Ortner all of CA; and many cousins. With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, relatives and friends will be received Saturday, June 13, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Black Lives Matter via: www. blacklivesmatterboston. org will be appreciated. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com; visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
June 11, 2020
Dear Justin and Melloni family,
We were so sorry to hear of Caitlins passing. We are keeping you all in our prayers, hoping you find solace in the memories you share of the happy times you spent together.
Judy & Steve Quimby
June 11, 2020
Rest in heavenly peace Caitlin. So sorry for your loss.
June 11, 2020
Justin, so sorry for your loss. Caitlin was a beautiful person. It's shocking that she's gone.
Lindsey Griffith
Friend
June 11, 2020
Justin- I'm shocked and saddened with this news. Caitlin was a smart, funny, joyful person who always thought of others first. What a loss for you and for the rest of us.
Kerry McCormack
Coworker
