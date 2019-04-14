|
Candice Candy Chapman-Russo, in Clinton formerly of Natick and Framingham died on April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of James Russo. Devoted mother of Timothy Chapman and his wife Amanda, Jensine Crowley (Pvt. First Class Army National Guard), Kayla Crowley, Aidan Reeder all of Clinton. Loving daughter of Helen Evans and her husband Thomas J. Rousseau of Clermont, FL and the late John A. Chapman. Sister of Brenda Allen and her husband Peter of NC, John Chapman and his wife Kerri OConnor of Hyde Park, Laura Gideon and her husband Joseph of NH. Grandmother of Olivia C. Chapman. Niece of Guy Evans of Natick, Dawn Scaltreto and her husband David of Watertown. Aunt of Tyler and Danielle Allen. Cousin of Jake Scaltreto of Medford. Former wife of Patrick Crowley and her dog Alaska. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street Natick Common Tuesday April 16th from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Candy may be made to Candys Children Care and Education Fund 10 Beacon Court Clinton, MA 01510. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019