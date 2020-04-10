|
|
Carl "CJ" Harris, Jr, 27, of Candia, an old soul who completed his journey on earth on Sunday, March 29th at Boston Children's Hospital, of complications from a Bone Marrow Transplant last May. With his parents by his side, he is finally free from pain. CJ leaves in sadness, his mom, Barbara (Lutz) Harris and dad, Carl D. Harris, Sr, of Candia, his loving sister Nichole Perreault and her husband Kyle of Effingham, NH, and the apple of his eye his niece, Leah Perreault. He also leaves loving grandparents, Harold Lutz of Black Rock Nova Scotia, Donald & Julia Harris of Hopkinton, MA, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Heather Siebert, "Gramma" Dorothy Lutz of Black Rock Nova Scotia, and aunt Susan Mespelli of Upton, MA. Burial will be private and a Celebration of Life is planned for May 17th at Searles Castle in Windham, NH, if allowed during these uncertain times. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made to the Pediatric Patient Assistance Fund, #9999052, at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. www.mayhewfuneralhomes. com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 10, 2020