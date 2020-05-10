|
|
Carl Joseph Armbruster, 90, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Carl is survived by his wife Carol of 46 years, his son Jeffrey of Malden; his son Steven & wife Julia, and two grandsons Andrew and Charlie, all of Greensboro, NC; his brother Paul & wife Mary Lou of Hollister, CA; sister- in-law Arlene Desrochers & husband Roland; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carl was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Harry & Mary Armbruster. He earned his Doctorate degree from the Institute Catholique de Paris, Masters and Bachelors degrees from Loyola University, Chicago, Il. Throughout his life, he held fond memories of his high school experience at St. Xavier H.S., Cincinnati. He was a member of the Jesuit Order for 25 years. As such, he was a noted university educator, published author, and lecturer, who developed and administered programs in higher education. He had traveled extensively in Europe and the Middle East. Carl spent the last 30 years of his career as a professional in the consulting field and President of Career Development Systems in Southborough. He was a member of the first graduating class of the MetroWest Leadership Academy, President of the Southborough Business Association, and board member of the Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce. Golf was a pastime that Carl long enjoyed. He loved storytelling and was a loyal fan of the Patriots, Red Sox and Boston College Eagles football team. He coached Little League Baseball for 12 years and was a former Cub Scout Master in Southborough. Carl leaves a legacy of commitment, generosity, a love for learning and devotion to his family and friends. Due to the current health crisis, services will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeau fh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020