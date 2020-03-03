|
|
Carlene A. (Mello) Haughey, 83, of Southborough, formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. She was the beloved wife of the late John C. 'Jack' Haughey who passed in 2009. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Angela (Gardella) Mello. Carlene earned her education degree in 1958 at Framingham State Teacher's College and began her 33 year teaching career at the former Memorial School in Framingham and later at the former Andrews School and Miller School in Holliston until retiring. She loved the teaching profession and the many children in her classrooms over the years. Remembered by her family as being artistic, she also enjoyed playing the piano. Carlene is survived by her children: John C. Haughey, Jr. of Massachusetts and Geraldine 'Geri' A. Reardon and her husband Christopher of Virginia; three grandchildren: Taylor Ann Reardon, Christopher Reardon, Jr. and Connor Liam Reardon; her in laws: Helen Haughey, Nancy Pederzoli, Robert Haughey, Ernest Chiappini and Philip Haughey and his wife Peggy. She was predeceased by a sister: Geraldine Mello. Visiting hours are Friday March 6 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday March 7 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd. (Rte. 9 East) Framingham Centre. Burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery is private and will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made in Carlene's name to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at: stjude.org. For memorial page, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020