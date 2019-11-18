Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Marlborough Country Club
200 Concord Road
Marlborough, MA
1956 - 2019
Carmela Philbrick Obituary
Carmela "Cami" (Kennedy) Philbrick, 62, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves her husband, Richard Philbrick and her daughters, Lauren and Kathryn Philbrick. She was the daughter of the late Edmond and Carmela (Bernard) Kennedy. She is survived by her brother, Dennis Kennedy and his wife Carolyn of Southborough; her sister, Marie E. Gelina of Marlborough; her brother-in-law Joseph Philbrick and his wife Lisa of Gardner: her sisters-in-law, Margarita Philbrick of Ashland and Paula Philbrick of Framingham; her aunt Yolanda Cira of Toronto; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by her dear friends, Darlene Johnson of Marlborough and Doris Celluci of Wellesley. She is predeceased by her brother, Michael Kennedy of Okeechobee, Florida Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A prayer service will follow at 12 at the funeral home. Please join Cami's family for A Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at the Marlborough Country Club, 200 Concord Rd., Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, Cami wished for donations to be made to the Buddy Dog Humane Society, Inc., 151 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776, to help a pet in need. For Camis full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019
