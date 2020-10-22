Carmen A Pistocco. Jr., 69, of Ashland passed away Wed. Oct. 7th, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late Carmen and Dorothy (Greenwood) Pistocco and husband of Patricia (Gavin) Pistocco. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Joshua and Anthony Pictocco, both of Ashland. Visiting hours will be held Friday Oct. 23rd from 4:00-7:00 Pm in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. Please visit mataresefuneral.com
for Covid guidelines. The funeral service will be private and held at a later date.