1/
Carmen A. Pistocco Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen A Pistocco. Jr., 69, of Ashland passed away Wed. Oct. 7th, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late Carmen and Dorothy (Greenwood) Pistocco and husband of Patricia (Gavin) Pistocco. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Joshua and Anthony Pictocco, both of Ashland. Visiting hours will be held Friday Oct. 23rd from 4:00-7:00 Pm in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. Please visit mataresefuneral.com for Covid guidelines. The funeral service will be private and held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved