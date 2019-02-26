|
|
Carol A. (Rogers) Marchione, age 81, a former longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born and raised in Waltham, a daughter of the late Joseph "Fred" Rogers and Ella (Terrio) Rogers. Following her marriage to Ronald Marchioni, she moved to Framingham where she raised her family and was an active member of the community for over 40 years. Kind, thoughtful, selfless and generous are just a few of the qualities that helped Carol touch the lives of so many. As a member and later president of MetroWest Humane Society, she worked passionately for the rights and welfare of animals. Her membership in the MetroWest Leadership Academy gave her access to help the community directly. Professionally, Carol was a realtor for DeWolfe RE and Coldwell Banker where she achieved top recognition as a member of Exemplar and Chairman's Clubs and Coldwell Banker's President's Circle. Her love of music, theatre and walks in the woods will be carried on by her family as they cherish her memory. Carol is survived by her children: Mark Marchioni of Hopkinton, Lynn Dupin & husband Michael of Hingham; 4 grandchildren; Jennifer Case of Framingham, Veronica Marchioni of Hopkinton, Elodie and Alex Dupin, both of Hingham; her siblings: Daniel Rogers of Falmouth, Mary "Dee" Brissenden of Waltham, Robert Rogers of Lunenburg and Joseph Rogers of Salem. Carol was predeceased by her beloved daughter Karen Marchioni and her brothers Donald and John Rogers. Visiting hours are Friday March 1 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday March 2 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd., Rte. 9 East, Framingham Centre. Burial will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name may be made to: the MetroWest Humane Society, 30 Pond St., Ashland, MA. 01721. For memorial page, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019